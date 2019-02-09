La Liga: Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 3-1 to climb back to second spot

In a derby marked by video review, Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 3-1 on Saturday to overcome the city rival in the Spanish league standings and return to second place for the first time since September.

An overhead kick by Casemiro, a penalty kick converted by Sergio Ramos, and a second-half goal by Gareth Bale led Real Madrid to its fifth straight league win.

Antoine Griezmann scored for Atletico, which lost at home in the league for the first time this season.

Griezmann’s goal was initially disallowed for offside but the VAR reversed the call. Video review also had to be used to confirm the penalty that led to Ramos’ goal just before halftime, and to verify another offside call that disallowed a second-half equalizer by former Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata. It was also used when Morata wanted a penalty call _ not awarded _ later in the game.

Real Madrid has moved to within five points of leader Barcelona, which visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Real Madrid hasn’t been this high in the standings since the seventh round.

Atletico, which was coming off a loss at Real Betis in what had been its first league loss since the third round, stayed six points off the lead.

The host played a man down from the 80th minute after midfielder Thomas Partey was sent off for a second yellow card.