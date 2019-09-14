La Liga over the weekend: Preview, predicted line-up, injury news, suspensions

The players have returned to their respective clubs after a week of International break as Real Madrid clash with fourth-placed Levante while champions Barcelona take on Valencia.

In Real Madrid’s final outing before beginning their Champions League campaign away to Paris Saint-Germain, Zinedine Zidane’s side entertain Levante on Saturday. Los Blancos, who are currently placed fifth, will be without Gareth Bale, who is suspended after being sent off against Villarreal in the last clash.

Meanwhile, Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric is also struggling with a groin injury, but Eden Hazard has been passed fit and will make his long-awaited La Liga debut after the 100 million euros signing suffering a thigh injury.

Predicted Lineup:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Lucas

Levante: Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Clerc; Morales, Gomez, Vukcevic, Rochina; Marti, Mayoral

Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s La Liga showdown with Valencia as he has yet to recover from the calf injury he picked up in August.

In his absence, the league champions have made a lacklustre start to the season, losing their opening game to Athletic Bilbao before taking just four points from fixtures against Real Betis and Osasuna. Having sacked coach Marcelino Garcia Toral, Valencia are fresh from successive top-four finishes.

Predicted Lineup:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic; Perez, L Suarez, Griezmann

Valencia: Cillessen; Wass, Garay, Diakhaby, Gaya; Guedes, Coquelin, Parejo, Torres; Moreno, Gameiro

Here are all the La Liga fixtures this weekend:

Mallorca vs Athletic Club (Saturday, 12:30am IST)

Real Madrid vs Levante (Saturday, 4.30pm IST)

Leganés vs Villarreal (Saturday, 7.30pm IST)

Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid (Saturday, 10pm IST)

Barcelona vs Valencia (Sunday, 12.30am IST)

Eibar vs Espanyol (Sunday, 3.30pm IST)

Deportivo Alavés vs Sevilla (Sunday, 5.30pm IST)

Celta de Vigo vs Granada (Sunday, 7.30pm IST)

Real Valladolid vs Osasuna (Sunday, 10pm IST)

Real Betis vs Getafe (Monday, 12.30am IST)