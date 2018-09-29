Follow Us:
Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

La Liga: Espanyol held by Rayo Vallecano, misses chance of joining league leaders

Espanyol was held 2-2 at promoted Rayo Vallecano on Friday, missing a chance to join Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish league.

By: AP | Madrid | Published: September 29, 2018 8:09:31 am
La Liga Espanyol’s Mario Hermoso in action during the match. (REUTERS)
Espanyol was held 2-2 at promoted Rayo Vallecano on Friday, missing a chance to join Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish league. Espanyol led 2-1 at halftime but was pegged back early in the second half at Vallecas Stadium. An injury-time penalty for Espanyol was reversed after a video review showed the foul was outside the area.

Espanyol is two points behind the league leaders ahead of this weekend’s matches. Barcelona hosts Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, while Real Madrid later hosts Atletico Madrid in the first derby of the season.

Striker Raul de Tomas put Rayo ahead early on, but the visitors rallied with goals by striker Borja Iglesias and midfielder Esteban Granero. Gael Kakuta equalized for Rayo with a penalty shortly after halftime.

