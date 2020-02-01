Karim Benzema goal gives Real Madrid derby win, La Liga leaders extend unbeaten run

Karim Benzema wheels away to celebrate after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (Twitter/LaLiga) Karim Benzema wheels away to celebrate after scoring for Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid on Saturday (Twitter/LaLiga)

A Karim Benzema goal was the difference between the two Madrid clubs as Real beat Atletico to open up a 6-point gap at the top of the La Liga points table on Saturday.

The derby win sees the La Liga leaders extend their unbeaten streak to 13 matches, with the last four matches having been won. Second placed Barcelona, who have a game in hand, will be in action on Sunday.

What a play from Vinicius, with too much pause, great pass for Mendy that puts it greatly for Benzema to score it 🔥#HalaMadrid #RealMadridAtleti

pic.twitter.com/feVrJsiaZX — Fedevalverdeísmo (@FedeValverde_) February 1, 2020

The solitary goal of the match came in the 56th minute on Sunday, with substitute Vinicius Junior finding Ferland Mendy with a superb through ball that tore apart the Atletico defence and then Mendy delivering a perfect cross for his French compatriot Benzema to produce a perfect finish.

Atletico had their fair share of chances but were largely outwitted by Zinedine Zidane’s men throughout the match. Angel Correa struck the outside of the post from a tight angle – for what was the best chance on either side in the first half, but Diego Simeone’s men were not allowed much sight of goal after the interval.

Alvaro Morata’s injury just after the interval also forced a change of strategy from the Atletico, and it was minutes after that Real struck the only goal of the match.

Real have now conceded just 13 goals in 22 matches in the season, the lowest number across the top five European leagues.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd