Gareth Bale’s injury misfortune continues with calf problem

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale’s rotten run of injuries has continued with the club confirming in a medical report on Saturday that the Wales international had suffered a calf strain which is set to rule him out of action for up to a month. The 29-year-old Bale, Real’s record signing, sustained the injury during Madrid’s 2-2 draw at Villarreal in La Liga on Thursday and asked to be substituted at halftime.

Real’s statement on their official club website said Bale had a grade one injury but did not give details on when they expected him to return to action, although reports in the Spanish media said he would be out for between two and four weeks.

The injury definitely rules Bale out of Madrid’s Liga games against Real Sociedad and Real Betis in addition to the two Copa del Rey last-16 games against Leganes this month.

He also risks missing a crunch match on Jan. 19 at home to high-flying Sevilla, who are two points above Real in the table. Bale has enjoyed better fortune with injuries than in previous campaigns since joining Real from Tottenham Hotspur for a then world record fee of 100 million euros ($113.93 million).

He has been widely criticised in the Spanish media for his meagre goal tally, though, with four strikes in 15 Liga games, and for failing to fill the void left in Madrid’s attack by all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus.

Santiago Solari happy with Real progress despite Barca points gap

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari is pleased with the progress they have made despite the revival being punctured by Thursday’s 2-2 La Liga draw at Villarreal, emphasising the difficult situation he inherited when he took charge in October. Madrid are seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona with 17 games played and are fourth in the standings as they prepare to host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

While that may not be good enough for a team that has won the last three Champions League titles, Solari said they had made big advances since he succeeded Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked in October when Real were also seven points behind Barca.

“Our objective is to keep on climbing the table but we know that we had a very difficult start, we have risen from ninth place to fourth,” Solari told a news conference on Saturday. “We have to keep fighting and relish the challenge of taking on difficult situations, which is what we’ve been doing. We are happy with how we are doing and we have to keep on reducing the gap between us and the leaders.”

Solari has won five out of seven Liga games since taking over from Lopetegui, who lost six of his 10 matches, and also earned a first trophy as a coach by winning the Club World Cup in December.

The Argentine said Madrid’s critics had to take into account their unforgiving schedule and there was no shame in picking up a point at Villarreal, who are one of Spain’s top clubs despite being embroiled in a relegation battle this campaign.

“The players are not machines, and no team plays as many games as we do and it’s difficult and the players keep showing commitment,” he added.

“This is a competition, every team plays and we have one of the best leagues where no side gives anything away. Every team have players with talent to harm any team, it’s a very competitive league and you shouldn’t underestimate a draw against a team like Villarreal. We obviously want to win, but the league is wide open. We played well in the first half against Villarreal, now we’re going to try and get three points on Sunday.”