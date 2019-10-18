El Clasico likely to be delayed, new date to be announced on Monday

Political unrest in Spain’s Catalonia region may affect the blockbuster clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with the match possibly being played in December instead of the originally scheduled date of October 26.

A report in Spanish daily Marca said that both clubs submitted their proposals to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s Competition Committee, which will take a decision on Monday.

The report said the clubs are not eager to play season’s first Clasico at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona’s home ground, and support changing the date.

The LaLiga has suggested that the match should be played on December 7, which falls on a Saturday, so that it doesn’t affect the millions watching it. However, this would require Barcelona and Real Madrid’s opponents on the 16th matchday, Real Mallorca and Espanyol respectively, to also agree to have their fixtures shifted.

The Competition Committee has given all the three parties concerned, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and LaLiga, until October 21 to come to an agreement.