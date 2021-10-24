Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Score Updates: A battle at Camp Nou

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Score Online Updates: Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first ‘Clasico’ since Lionel Messi left the Catalan club to join Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona has won two in a row in all competitions for the first time this season after a slow start without Messi. It can move closer to the top in the Spanish league with a win at Camp Nou Stadium.
Barcelona sits in seventh place in the Spanish league standings, two points behind third-place Madrid, who had lost two in a row before routing Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of La Liga contest between Barcelona and Real Madrid, taking place at the prestigious Camp Nou in Barcelona. Neither of the teams are inside the top-three on the points table now.