Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Score Updates: A battle at Camp Nou

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. (Reuters)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Score Online Updates: Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first ‘Clasico’ since Lionel Messi left the Catalan club to join Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona has won two in a row in all competitions for the first time this season after a slow start without Messi. It can move closer to the top in the Spanish league with a win at Camp Nou Stadium.

Barcelona sits in seventh place in the Spanish league standings, two points behind third-place Madrid, who had lost two in a row before routing Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.