Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Score Updates: A battle at Camp Nou

Sunday, October 24, 2021
Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Score Online Updates: Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first 'Clasico' since Lionel Messi left the Catalan club to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Updated: October 24, 2021 7:06:50 pm
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema in action with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong. (Reuters)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico Live Score Online Updates: Barcelona hosts Real Madrid in the first ‘Clasico’ since Lionel Messi left the Catalan club to join Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona has won two in a row in all competitions for the first time this season after a slow start without Messi. It can move closer to the top in the Spanish league with a win at Camp Nou Stadium.

Barcelona sits in seventh place in the Spanish league standings, two points behind third-place Madrid, who had lost two in a row before routing Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

 

Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of La Liga contest between Barcelona and Real Madrid, taking place at the prestigious Camp Nou in Barcelona. Neither of the teams are inside the top-three on the points table now.

Barcelona can't be afraid of Real Madrid when the teams meet in the first ``clasico'' of the season this weekend, Ronald Koeman said Saturday. ``We have to play without fear,'' the Barcelona coach said. ``We have to show that we can win and that we will be motivated to win from the start.''

