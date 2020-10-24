El Clasico 2020, Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch

El Clasico 2020, Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Score Streaming Online: Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have a point to prove and themselves to reassure in the first Clasico of the season. Both lost their last La Liga games to lowly opponents, and some are questioning if this will be the lowest-quality Clasico seen for a long time. Lionel Messi might be playing out his final Clasico behind closed doors, against what might be the most fragile-looking Real side of his career for a less than vintage Barca. The Barca board are currently facing a vote of no confidence, thanks in no small part to Messi’s actions in the close season.

Real, meanwhile, did not make their habitual splash in the transfer market this summer as they opted for a stadium refurbishment instead. Their humiliating defeats by Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk mean that not even three-time Champions League winning coach Zinedine Zidane is exempt from criticism, and calls for him to be replaced have already started from a minority of fans.

When is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season is on Saturday, 24 October, 2020.

What time is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season, will start at 7.30 pm IST.

Where is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season, will take place at Barca home stadium Camp Nou.

Where will Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season, be broadcast?

Unfortunatey, Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season, will not be aired on TV in India.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season, live stream online in India?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, first Clasico of season, can be followed live on La Liga Facebook Page.

SQUADS

Barcelona: Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Real Madrid: Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

