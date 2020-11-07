Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard and Casemiro test positive for Covid-19

Eden Hazard has tested positive for Covid-19.

Real Madrid players Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for Covid-19. The club released a statement in this regard. The duo were part of the group of players and staff who were tested at Valdebebas on Friday morning.

Both the players will go into self-isolation at home and complete their quarantine period.

Meanwhile, the test results for others who were tested for Covid on Friday along with Hazard and Casemiro have come negative. In order to ensure, the club also conducted a second Covid test the following day and the results for that also returned negative.

Both Hazard and Casemiro will miss the La Liga encounter against Valencia this Sunday.

