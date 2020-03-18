15 Deportivo Alaves members test positive for coronavirus, third La Liga club to be hit

Three Deportivo Alaves first team players have tested positive for coronavirus. (Twitter/DeportivoAlaves) Three Deportivo Alaves first team players have tested positive for coronavirus. (Twitter/DeportivoAlaves)

La Liga club Deportivo Alaves are the latest to have been hit by the Covid-19 virus. The Basque club confirmed on Wednesday that fifteen members of the club – including three first team players – have tested positive for coronavirus.

15 cases at Alaves… https://t.co/vIo6JwIuYm — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) March 18, 2020

“A total of 15 people have tested positive, three of them belonging to the first-team squad of Deportivo Alavés,” the Basque club said on their website on Wednesday.

Alaves added that seven of those who had tested positive were from the coaching staff and the other five employees in different sectors of the club.

Valencia announced on Monday that 35 percent of their squad have the virus and Espanyol confirmed five cases on Tuesday. Alaves and Valencia played each other in a league match on 7 March, before the league was suspended to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Real Madrid were put in quarantine after a basketball player at the club was found to have contracted the virus.

Covid-19 has infected 208,000 people worldwide as of Wednesday. With 13,910 confirmed cases, Spain is the second worst-affected European nation behind Italy.

