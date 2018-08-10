Spanish taxman writes off 2 million from Cristiano Ronaldo’s settlement: Report

Cristiano Ronaldo had been charged for tax evasion during his time at Real Madrid. (Source: AP) Cristiano Ronaldo had been charged for tax evasion during his time at Real Madrid. (Source: AP)

Spain’s tax authorities have reportedly agreed to whipe off two million euros from the settlement offer handed to former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo. After being ordered to pay 18.8 million euros ($21.6 million) to settle the tax fraud claim, a further two million have been shaved off that figure, reports Spanish daily El Mundo. Ronaldo was accused of hiding income generated from image rights while playing for the Los Blancos. As per the punishment handed down, it included a two-year jail sentence which he won’t serve.

El Mundo report the Portuguese player had paid two million extra last year for his image rights sold in 2014. This means he is supposed to pay the remaining 16.7 million euros. Ronaldo had, reportedly, already paid 13.4 million euros.

The tax agreement also suggests that the court hearing the case proceedings had dropped charges against Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes.

If the player had not come to an agreement with the tax authorities, he would have been handed a 28 million euros fine and a three-and-a-half-year jail term.

Ronaldo is not the lone superstar to undergo trial for tax evasion. Barcelona’s Argentinian star Lionel Messi, paid a two-million-euro fine in 2016 in his own tax wrangle and received a suspended 21-month jail term. The prison sentence was later reduced with the fine going up by 252,000 euros or 400 euros a day of the original term.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd