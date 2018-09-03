Brazilian great Ronaldo buys majority stake in La Liga side Real Valladolid

Valladolid were promoted this season and Ronaldo said the aim was to keep the team in the Spanish top flight. (Source: Reuters) Valladolid were promoted this season and Ronaldo said the aim was to keep the team in the Spanish top flight. (Source: Reuters)

Brazilian legend Ronaldo has become a majority stakeholder in Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid. The former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker has bought a 51 percent of the club from president Carlos Suarez. According Spanish media, Ronaldo paid about 30 million euros for the acquisition.

Valladolid are one of the less fancied clubs in Spain and were promoted to the top flight last season. Ronaldo said that the aim was to keep the club in the Primera Division.

“We want Real Valladolid to consolidate in the top flight and keep building hopes from there,” said Ronaldo.

“It will not stop there because we want to grow to where our hopes allow us to.”

Suarez will continue as club president.

“The arrival of Ronaldo puts Valladolid on the map and will allow the club to take a leap forward in quality. I welcome him to his home,” said Suarez.

