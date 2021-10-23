Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2021 El Clasico?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Football Score Streaming: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the first clasico of the season. It will be the first clasico since Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona, which has been struggling on and off the field since then.

Barcelona was off to a tough start but picked up two straight victories for the first time this season ahead of Sunday’s clasico at the Camp Nou Stadium. It defeated Valencia in the Spanish league last weekend and Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday in a crucial victory that kept alive its chances of avoiding elimination from the Champions League’s group stage for the first time in two decades. The match against Madrid caps a three-game home stint that Koeman called key for the club this season.

Koeman will likely count on defender Jordi Alba, who made the squad for the clasico despite earlier being listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury.

Barcelona sits in seventh place in the Spanish league standings, two points behind third-place Madrid, which is coming off a much-needed 5-0 victory at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League following consecutive losses against Sheriff at home in the European competition and at Espanyol in the league.

When is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona is on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Where is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Which channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be broadcast on MTV in India.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Where do I live stream the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be live-streamed on Voot Select in India.