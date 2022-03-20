Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2022 El Clasico?

Barcelona's Abdessamad, left, and Real Madrid's Casemiro fight for the ball (Source: AP)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Football Score Streaming: Real Madrid will try to overcome the absence of Karim Benzema when it hosts fierce rival Barcelona and its revamped attack. A leg injury has ruled Benzema out of the game against a Barcelona side that is a full 15 points adrift in the Spanish league standings but eager to end a run of six straight el clasico without a victory.

Benzema leads the competition with 22 goals. While Madrid will look to Vinicius Junior to lead the attack without its top scorer, Barcelona will deploy a front line full of reinforcements from the January transfer market.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez wants his team to make a statement at Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday, when they will face LaLiga leaders and bitter rivals Real Madrid in a much-anticipated Clasico. The former Spain midfielder thinks the game is the perfect situation to show what Barca can do, after recovering from a difficult start to the season.”It’s a litmus test to show how far we’ve come,” Xavi told a news conference on Saturday, adding that there was no need for any extra motivation when facing their fierce rivals.

Real, with 66 points from 28 games, have a 10-point advantage over second-placed Sevilla and are 15 ahead of Barca in third.

Where is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be played at Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

When is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona is on March 21, 2022. The match will fall on Sunday night (start of Monday) in India.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be broadcasted on MTV India.

Where do I live stream the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Barcelona will be live-streamed on Voot Select in India.