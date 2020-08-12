scorecardresearch
Barcelona player tests positive for Covid-19

The club said the player was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic, adding that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League.

By: Reuters | Updated: August 12, 2020 3:19:06 pm
A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training. (AP Photo/Used for representational purpose)

A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday.

Barca said the player was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic, adding that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League ‘Final Eight’ tournament.

More to follow…

