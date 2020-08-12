Barcelona player tests positive for Covid-19

A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training. (AP Photo/Used for representational purpose)

A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday.

One positive case of Covid-19 among the nine players starting the preseason. https://t.co/8wtNikt2mZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 12, 2020

Barca said the player was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic, adding that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League ‘Final Eight’ tournament.

More to follow…

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.