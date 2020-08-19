Barcelona appoint Ronald Koeman as new manager

FC Barcelona has appointed Roman Koeman as new manager. (Reuters/File)

FC Barcelona appointed Ronald Koeman as the new manager of the club on a two-year deal. The club released a statement regarding the same on Wednesday, which read: “FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as the first-team coach until 30 June 2022.”

Koeman replaced Quique Setien at the helm of the club. Setien was removed from the position just days after one of Barcelona’s 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The 57-year-old Dutchman’s imminent arrival will be the third phase of a restructuring of the club which began with Quique Setien’s sacking on Monday and continued on Tuesday as sporting director Eric Abidal agreed to terminate his contract.

Koeman arrived in Barcelona on Tuesday after spending the morning at the Netherlands’ headquarters to negotiate his release with the national team, who he has coached since 2018 and led to qualifying for Euro 2020.

As a player, Koeman won four La Liga titles in a row at Barcelona and scored the match-winning goal in the 1991/92 European Cup final securing the club’s first-ever trophy in the competition.

The Dutchman played 350 matches at Camp Nou as a defender from 1989 to 1995 and was a member of Johan Cruyff’s famous “Dream Team”.

Koeman has been plying his trade as a manager for 20 years and he has managed clubs like Ajax, PSV, Valencia, Everton, Southampton, and Benfica.

