Luis Suarez seals the deal, Atletico Madrid clinch La Liga title

Luis Suarez scored the winner in the 67th minute as Atletico Madrid won their first La Liga title since 2014 on the final matchday of the 2020/21 season. Atletico came from behind to beat Real Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday.

“Barcelona didn’t value me. They underestimated me and Atletico opened their doors to give me an opportunity. I will always be grateful to this club for trusting in me,” a tearful Luis Suarez told television cameras at the end of the match.

This goal by Suarez is a proper middle finger to Barcelona, he’s won La Liga title with Atletico yet they dubbed him “old” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Y2jKJCHiFk — 🗣 (@PeterInc_) May 22, 2021

Second-placed Real Madrid, who were also in with a chance of winning the title if Atletico slipped up, also won against Villarreal with a 92nd minute goal but it was not enough to win the title as their Madrid neighbours had also fought their way back to 3 points.

In what was a nerve-wracking final day of action, Oscar Plano gave Valladolid the lead in the 18th minute but then Angel Correa scored in the equaliser in the 57th minute. Suarez stepped up 10 minutes later and scored the winner.

Suarez ended the season with 21 league goals, taking his team to the title, 7 points ahead of his former team Barcelona.

Real Madrid looked in trouble for the majority of their game. Villarreal’s Yeremi Pino scored the opener in the 20th minute and it needed Real’s last-minute heroics to get the win. Karim Benzema equalised in the 87th minute and Luka Modric found the winner in the 92nd minute.