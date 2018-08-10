Follow Us:
Atletico Madrid boost strike force by signing Nikola Kalinic from AC Milan

La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid announced on Thursday they have signed Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic from AC Milan for an undisclosed fee

By: Reuters | Published: August 10, 2018 12:17:01 am
La Liga, La Liga news, La Liga updates, Nikola Kalinic, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, Atletico Madrid, sports news, football, Indian Express Kalinic struck six goals in 20 starts in Serie A last season and is likely to be Atletico’s third choice striker behind Costa and Griezmann. (Source: Reuters)
La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid announced on Thursday they have signed Croatia striker Nikola Kalinic from AC Milan for an undisclosed fee, bolstering their already fearsome strikeforce of Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa. “Our club has reached an agreement with AC Milan for Niko Kalinic,” said a statement from Atletico.

“The Croatian, 30, has become a new Atletico player after signing a three-year contract. Kalinic is a powerful striker who is very good in the air and who has a wealth of experience in European football.”

Kalinic struck six goals in 20 starts in Serie A last season and is likely to be Atletico’s third choice striker behind Costa and Griezmann.

The move is likely to lead to French striker Kevin Gameiro searching for a new club, with the Spanish media reporting this week that Valencia and Borussia Dortmund have made bids to sign him.

Kalinic, who has also played in England, Ukraine and his native Croatia as well as for Italian side Fiorentina, has been capped 41 times for Croatia and was named in the squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The striker was sent home by coach Zlatko Dalic, however, who said he had refused to come on as a substitute in the team’s opening game against Nigeria, meaning he missed out on the side’s run to a first ever World Cup final.

