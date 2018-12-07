LaLiga Stadiums: Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium comes with its own columbarium

RCDE stadium is the home venue of the football club Espanyol, which is based in the Spanish city of Barcelona. They are the second club from the Catalan region to feature in Spanish top-division professional football. In terms of performance and popularity, the club has always remained in the shadow of neighbours FC Barcelona. The stadium is situated on the south-western edge of Barcelona city, which falls in the suburban region of Cornellà de Llobregat. The venue, which has a capacity of 40,500, was awarded as Venue of the Year in 2009.

Prior to moving their base to RCDE, Espanyol played a majority of their home matches at Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium, while moving briefly to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The plans to built a new fortress for Espanyol was first discussed in 2002, and the foundation stone was laid in the following year. The construction, which is estimated to have cost around 75 million euros, began in 2005. Liverpool were the first travelling side to visit the stadium when they played a friendly against Espanyol back in August 2009. After a sponsorship deal, the stadium later got renamed as Power8 Stadium in 2014. The contract ended in 2016 and the stadium was then renamed as RCDE Stadium.

Despite being a marvel of innovation, a ton off energy saving mechanism have been installed at the stadium. The roof that cover the two main stands at the ends is made up of solar panels, which allow significant energy savings.

It took a while for the hosts to attain their first victory in a competitive game at the venue. Espanyol’s first competetive win came against Malaga on September 23, 2009 when they secured a 2-1 win. As per the Elite Stadium categories list made by UEFA, the venue has been rated 4 stars. This rating ensures the ground a category 4 stadium, the highest category that exists.