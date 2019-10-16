Toggle Menu
La Liga asks Real Madrid, Barcelona to move El Clasico due to Catalan protests

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to clash for the first El Clasico of the season on October 26, but the Spanish authorities have asked to relocate the venue from Camp Nou owing to the growing protests in Catalonia.

Lionel Messi with Sergio Ramos, the club captains. (Source: Twitter/@LaLigaEN)

La Liga have requested to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that this month’s El Clasico meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid be moved to Madrid amid growing protests and political tensions in Catalonia.

On Monday, nine Catalan separatist leaders were jailed for between nine and 13 years for their role in an illegal referendum and subsequent failed independence bid, sparking protests and clashes across the region.

The match is due to take place on Saturday October 26 at Barca’s Camp Nou stadium. However, the Spanish football league is seeking to reverse the fixture due to ongoing trouble throughout the autonomous region.

The second meeting of the season is due to take place in Madrid in March next year.

