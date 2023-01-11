scorecardresearch
La Liga player plays with mask on to conceal identity in Gerard Pique’s King’s League

On the day of the match, the player who adopted the alias 'Enigma' was seen arriving in a car, already in his kit and costume, a video shared on Kings League InfoJobs Twitter handle.

As per a ESPN report, he represented XBUYER TEAM against Kunisports but "Enigma" flattered to deceive as it was apparent that playing with a mask on was not easy. He also had to change his footwear as they he was struggling to play with them.(Twitter/Kings League InfoJobs)
La Liga player plays with mask on to conceal identity in Gerard Pique’s King’s League
Retired footballer Gerard Pique’s 7-a-side league in Spain called the Kings League recently hosted a match which had a current La Liga footballer playing under a mask after he wasn’t allowed to play by his parent club to participate in the tournament.

Pique had teased his participation when he tweeted, “For those of you who want the pure stuff, we will make a historic announcement relating to a player who will take part on Sunday.”

Later, he said that a “Primera Division [LaLiga] footballer under the age of 30 will play wearing a Mexican wrestling mask to hide his face and long sleeves to cover tattoos.” On the day of the match, the player who adopted the alias ‘Enigma’ was seen arriving in a car, already in his kit and costume, a video shared on Kings League InfoJobs Twitter handle.

As per a ESPN report, he represented XBUYER TEAM against Kunisports but “Enigma” flattered to deceive as it was apparent that playing with a mask on was not easy. He also had to change his footwear as they he was struggling to play with them.

XBUYER TEAM were beaten 1-0 but social media is still abuzz about his identity. Pique, as per ESPN, said that he will not reveal Enigma’s identity, adding that only a “select few” knew who it was while his own teammates were also kept in the dark

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 20:58 IST
