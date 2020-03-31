‘Bloodshot’ to ‘Suits’ to ‘Open’: La Liga stars share their favourite films, series, books

Movies and TV shows have kept the La Liga stars busy in self-isolation. Movies and TV shows have kept the La Liga stars busy in self-isolation.

As the world is still in a lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed the lives of over 37,000 people globally, sportstars are delving in social distancing and enjoying their time off.

While Roger Federer is practicing in the snow, and David Warner is shaving his head off, La Liga players like Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and Atletico Madrid’s Koke etc. are spending their time with various films, TV series and books.

Gerard Piqué (FC Barcelona): ‘Suits’

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Piqué knows a thing or two about business, which may explain why he’s such a big fan of US TV show Suits. Piqué has revealed in interviews that he enjoys the show’s fast dialogue, while he is also a fan of other English-language series such as Prison Break and House of Cards.

Suits is just brilliant! — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) August 10, 2014

Nacho Vidal (CA Osasuna): ‘Breaking Bad’

Osasuna’s Nacho Vidal has shared his top five series via the Navarrese club’s social media channels, opting for Breaking Bad as his number one. In addition to the iconic show centred around Walter White, a chemistry teacher who drops into the underworld of the meth-making business, Vidal also recommends Prison Break, Money Heist, Stranger Things, and Homeland.

Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona): ‘Money Heist’

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel in the original Spanish, also makes it onto Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen’s list of his favourite TV series. The German shot-stopper is a big fan of the hit show which follows a group of thieves trying to pull off a major, multi-day assault on Spain’s Royal Mint.

Felicitaciones a todo el equipo de @LaCasaDePapelTV por el gran logro esta semana! La primera serie española en ganar un Emmy Internacional. Más que merecido! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 No puedo esperar a la próxima temporada! 🏦 🎶Oh bella ciao, bella ciao… 🎶 — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) November 22, 2018

Manu García (D. Alaves): ‘Chronicle of a Death Foretold’

Many of Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez’s books have been translated into English, among them Chronicle of a Death Foretold (‘Crónica de una Muerte Anunciada’ in the original Spanish). A recommendation from D. Alavés captain Manu García, an avid reader.

Koke (Atletico de Madrid): ‘Bloodshot’

Atletico Madrid’s creative engine Koke revealed his love for a recent film, picking out Bloodshot, which stars Vin Diesel. Koke even tweeted the actor to tell him just how much he loved the film and presented him with an Atleti shirt.

Mikel San José (Athletic Bilbao): ‘Open’

Athletic Club have long been promoting the act of reading and even run a book club, with first-team squad members selecting their favourite books and authors taking part in various events each year. Mikel San José is one of the many players to have given a recommendation over the years and he opts for Open, tennis superstar André Agassi’s autobiography.

Thomas Partey (Atletico de Madrid): ‘Shaft’

When asked to name his favourite film during a quick-fire round of questions for Atlético de Madrid’s media channels, Ghanaian international Thomas Partey opted for the 2019 action-comedy movie Shaft, which stars Samuel L. Jackson.

🇬🇭 Get to know @Thomaspartey22!

🎶❓ Favourite song?

🏝️❔ Which teammate would you go on holiday with?

🧐 We’ve put the Ghanaian to the test! 🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/kmtoVdNF8v — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 29, 2019

Borja Iglesias (Real Betis): ‘Legacy’

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias recently responded to a call for book recommendations from RC Celta midfielder Rafinha, suggesting Legacy by James Kerr, which delves deep into the heart of the All-Blacks, the legendary New Zealand rugby team, as well as the autobiographies of ex-Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom and former Real Zaragoza and LaLiga star Jermaine Pennant.

Roberto Jiménez (D. Alaves): ‘Seven Pounds’

D. Alavés asked goalkeeper Roberto Jiménez to come up with some of his film recommendations and he outlined five movies that he thinks are worth checking out. Number one on his list was Seven Pounds, which stars Will Smith as a man who sets out to change the lives of seven people. Next up was this year’s Oscar award-winning 1917, Shutter Island, The Theory of Everything and Rocketman.

