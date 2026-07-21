La Liga chief Tebas slams Infantino for ‘destroying football industry’

La Liga president Javier Tebas said that FIFA president Gianni Infantino should step down but due to lack of opposition and the election system being rotten to the core, he is likely to continue. Infantino is all but certain to secure a fourth term in office, with overwhelming support from global football bodies despite recent controversies, according to a report by the Guardian.

More than 200 of FIFA’s 211 member associations have reportedly backed Infantino’s re-election bid, with only a handful of nations yet to submit letters of support. Germany remains the most notable holdout among European federations, though most of the continent has confirmed its endorsement, according to the Guardian.