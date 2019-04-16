La Liga conducts training for Indian coaches

Spain’s premier football league, LaLiga, conducted a three-day training workshop ‘Train the Trainer’ for Indian coaches from April 13 to 15th here.

In association with India On Track (IOT), 48 LaLiga Football Schools’ India coaches from across the nation were brought here with an objective of increasing their knowledge and showing them the LaLiga systems and methodology.

The workshops were conducted by LaLiga Football Schools Technical Director, Javier Cabrera, Spanish coordinator Saul Vazquez with the support of LaLiga Sports Coordinator, Juan Florit.

The training was delivered to provide Indian coaches with theoretical and practical understanding of maximising the potential of aspiring footballers in the country. The coaches also got an opportunity to interact one-on-one with the LaLiga trainers and gain a valuable experience which will be translated to the grounds and increase the level of training of students.

“Through the LaLiga Football Schools initiative, we want to see tangible and long-term impact on football in India. By imparting the knowledge of Spanish techniques and methods, we want to enable these coaches to train the next big global football star from India,” said Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India.

“A talented sportsperson owes their success to a great teacher. This thought is the basis of the Train the Trainer Programme. For longevity and sustained growth of football in India, it is imperative to bring the best global coaching practices to our coaches here, and to empower them with the right tools to guide the next many generation of footballers to come,” said Rohan Chopra, Chief Operating Officer, IOT.