La Liga: Karim Benzema brace hands Real Madrid 2-1 win against Athletic

December 23, 2021 9:50:46 am
Karim Benzema scored two goals in the opening seven minutes to send leaders Real Madrid eight points clear at the top of LaLiga with a 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
Real, who were missing eight players due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club, stretched their unbeaten run to 15 matches in all competitions as they reached the mid-season break with 46 points, eight clear of Sevilla and 13 ahead of third-placed Betis. Athletic remain 10th with 24 points.
⚔️ THIS TEAM ⚔️#AthleticRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/p39zpoEuop
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 22, 2021
Benzema broke the 400-goal mark in his professional career with a stunning strike from just outside the box in the fourth minute before adding another just three minutes later when an Athletic defender missed a clearance.
Oihan Sancet stopped Real’s momentum with a sensational goal in the 10th minute.
The hosts put up a fight but Real held on to secure all three points.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-