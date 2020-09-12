scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 12, 2020
La Liga starts without fans; Celta Vigo draws at Eibar

The new La Liga season starts less than two months after the 2020-21 campaign concluded after it was delayed for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By: AP | September 12, 2020 11:03:09 pm
Celta Vigo's Emre Mor in action. (Source: La Liga)

Celta Vigo drew at Eibar 0-0 as the Spanish league started anew on Saturday still without fans in the stands.

Eibar could thank resolute goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic for salvaging a point at home against a more dangerous Celta. Eibar finished with 10 men after Pape Diop was sent off for a second booking with three minutes left.

Like the end of last season, stadiums reopened without spectators to ensure games don’t become a source of mass contagion. Spain has recorded more than 29,700 confirmed deaths with COVID-19.

Champion Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atl?tico Madrid, and Sevilla have their games from the first two rounds postponed to give them more rest after their participation in European competitions in August.

