LaLiga 2020: Live streaming, fixtures, when and where to watch la liga live in India

LaLiga 2020 Live Streaming, Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Teams: Spain’s LaLiga returns to action on Thursday after a halt of three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are all the details regarding the LaLiga Fixtures-
June 12
Sevilla vs Real Betis, 1:30 AM IST
Granada vs Getafe – 11 PM IST
June 13
Valencia vs Levante – 1.30 AM IST
Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves – 5.30 PM IST
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal – 8.30 PM IST
Leganes vs Real Valladolid – 11 PM IST
June 14
Mallorca vs Barcelona – 1.30 AM IST
Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid – 5.30 PM IST
Real Madrid vs Eibar – 11 PM IST
June 15
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna – 1.30 AM IST
Levante vs Sevilla – 11.00 PM IST
Live Streaming in India
LaLiga will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India. So all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.