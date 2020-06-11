LaLiga 2020: Live streaming, fixtures, when and where to watch la liga live in India

scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 11, 2020
COVID19

LaLiga 2020 Live Streaming, Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Match Timings, Teams: The league begins with Thursday’s derby between Sevilla and Real Betis. Barcelona visit Real Mallorca on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 11, 2020 10:34:59 pm
la liga, la liga fixtures, la liga table, la liga schedule, la liga dates, la liga 2020, la liga 2020 schedule, la liga fixtures, la liga timings, la liga start date, la liga teams, la liga teams 2020, la liga live streaming, la liga football league, la liga football league LaLiga 2020 Live Streaming, Fixtures: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi kicks the ball in front of Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino. (AP File Photo)

LaLiga 2020 Live Streaming, Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Teams: Spain’s LaLiga returns to action on Thursday after a halt of three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are all the details regarding the LaLiga Fixtures-

June 12

Sevilla vs Real Betis, 1:30 AM IST

Granada vs Getafe – 11 PM IST

June 13

Valencia vs Levante – 1.30 AM IST

Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves – 5.30 PM IST

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal – 8.30 PM IST

Leganes vs Real Valladolid – 11 PM IST

June 14

Mallorca vs Barcelona – 1.30 AM IST

Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid – 5.30 PM IST

Real Madrid vs Eibar – 11 PM IST

June 15

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna – 1.30 AM IST

Levante vs Sevilla – 11.00 PM IST

Live Streaming in India

LaLiga will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India. So all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page.

