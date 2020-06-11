LaLiga 2020: Live streaming, fixtures, when and where to watch la liga live in India

LaLiga 2020 Live Streaming, Fixtures: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi kicks the ball in front of Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino. (AP File Photo) LaLiga 2020 Live Streaming, Fixtures: Barcelona’s Lionel Messi kicks the ball in front of Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino. (AP File Photo)

LaLiga 2020 Live Streaming, Schedule, Fixtures, Time Table, Teams: Spain’s LaLiga returns to action on Thursday after a halt of three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are all the details regarding the LaLiga Fixtures-

June 12

Sevilla vs Real Betis, 1:30 AM IST

Granada vs Getafe – 11 PM IST

June 13

Valencia vs Levante – 1.30 AM IST

Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves – 5.30 PM IST

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal – 8.30 PM IST

Leganes vs Real Valladolid – 11 PM IST

June 14

Mallorca vs Barcelona – 1.30 AM IST

Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid – 5.30 PM IST

Real Madrid vs Eibar – 11 PM IST

June 15

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna – 1.30 AM IST

Levante vs Sevilla – 11.00 PM IST

Live Streaming in India

LaLiga will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India. So all the matches can be watched live on La Liga’s official Facebook page.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd