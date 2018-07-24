La Liga 2018-2019: List of fixtures including El Clasico, Madrid derby

Barcelona are the reigning La Liga champions. (Reuters Photo) Barcelona are the reigning La Liga champions. (Reuters Photo)

La Liga announced the full list of fixtures for the 2018-2019 season on Tuesday with defending champions Barcelona starting their campaign at home against Alaves.

La Liga season starts on Sunday, August 19, a week after the English Premier League kicks off and end on May 19, a week after the conclusion of the Premier League.

Barcelona, who finished the last season 17 points ahead of rivals Real Madrid, will welcome Los Blancos to Camp Nou for the first El Clasico of the season on October 28. The return fixture will see Ernesto Valverde’s side visit the Santiago Bernabeu on March 3.

All eyes will be on new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui as the side will begin this year’s campaign without coach Zinedine Zidane and star player Cristiano Ronaldo. While the former resigned from his post after winning three UEFA Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, the latter signed for a move to Italian club Juventus.

Key Dates

The first Seville derby will be between Real Betis and Sevilla FC on the weekend September 2 at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, with the return fixture on April 14 at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Real Madrid and reigning runners-up Atletico Madrid meet on 30 September at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the return fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano on February 10.

The first Clasico is on Matchday 10 on 28 October and will be at the Camp Nou. The return is at the Bernabeu on 3 March.

