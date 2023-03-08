Kylian scored three incredible goals, in a final! Not being able to be champion after that was crazy: Lionel Messi

Paris Saint Germain(PSG) superstar Lionel Messi lauded his teammate Kylian Mbappe for his hat trick in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar for France against Argentina which the latter won 4-2 on penalties.

“It really was a breathtaking final. It was crazy how the match went,” Messi told PSG TV on Monday. “Kylian scored three incredible goals, in a final! Not being able to be champion after that was crazy.

Messi also mentioned how Mbappe lifted the trophy in 2018 and knows what it is like to be a World Champion as he said, “But he’s already won it too, and he knows what it’s like to be a world champion. So yes, it was a great final for the football world. And now it’s true that it’s nice to be able to play in the same team with him, and I hope we can do great things here in Paris.”

Messi won his first World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking of adjusting to life in Paris he said, “Yes, it’s true that I feel very well,” he said. “The first year, I needed a little time to adapt to Paris for different reasons, but I started this season really differently, with a lot of desire.

“I feel more comfortable with the club, with the city, with everything that Paris means. And the truth is that I am really enjoying this season. I think my whole life has been like that.” he added.

Speaking about his ambitions with the club he said, “About dedication, work, effort and wanting more every day. I’ve arrived at a new club and I want to win the title with Paris, to be able to achieve the big goals we set ourselves at the beginning of the season.”

PSG trail by 1-0 against Bayern Munich from the first leg of the Round Of 16 in the Champions League. The second leg is on Wednesday in Munich where Messi’s side will be looking to beat the German giants and qualify for the next round.

The five-time Champions League winner said, “We’re going to Munich, where it’s going to be a very tough match, just like the first one,” he said. “Everything will be decided by small details, especially as it is very difficult to win in this stadium.

“But I think that if we do things right, we are capable of turning things around. We want to continue our journey in the Champions League. And that’s what we will try to do,” He added.