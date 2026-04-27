Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup chances under scanner after hamstring injury

France captain and talisman Kylian Mbappe’s chances of playing at the FIFA World Cup is under a bit of a cloud of doubt with the Real Madrid striker suffering a hamstring injury. While the Spanish giants said that they are “awaiting progress”, local media reports indicate that Mbappe could be out for the rest of the season.
“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting progress,” said Real Madrid in a statement on Monday. Initial tests had suggested that it may not have been a major problem but further examination reportedly confirmed the extent of the injury,
The 27-year-old had suffered the injury during Madrid’s 1-1 draw against Real Betis on Friday. It has been further reported in Spanish media that while his availability for Real for the remainder of the season is in doubt, Mbappe is expected to be fully fit in time for France’s opening match in the FIFA World Cup.
Real visit Espanyol next before facing Barcelona away on May 10. Apart from the uncertainty around his participation in the World Cup, there is a more immediate danger of Mbappe missing out on the El Clasico.
Madrid are facing the prospect of finishing without a major trophy for a second consecutive season. They have been knocked out of the Champions League, were out of the Copa del Rey earlier, and trail Barcelona by 11 points in the league with just five games left to play.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup starts on June 11. France are placed in Group I and face Senegal in their first match on June 17. Mbappe is the latest to join a list of high-profile players to be injured before the World Cup. This includes Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, Egyptian great Mohamed Salah and France’s Hugo Ekitike, among others.