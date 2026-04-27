Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup chances under scanner after hamstring injury

France captain and talisman Kylian Mbappe’s chances of playing at the FIFA World Cup is under a bit of a cloud of doubt with the Real Madrid striker suffering a hamstring injury. While the Spanish giants said that they are “awaiting progress”, local media reports indicate that Mbappe could be out for the rest of the season.

“Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappé by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting progress,” said Real Madrid in a statement on Monday. Initial tests had suggested that it may not have been a major problem but further examination reportedly confirmed the extent of the injury,