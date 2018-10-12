Kylian Mbappe explains why he donated $500,000 World Cup pay to charity

Kylian Mbappe became the first player ever to reach 10 goals for France before turning 20. (Source: Reuters)

Kylian Mbappe is one of the biggest footballing properties in the world at the moment and he’s only expected to get bigger. The 19-year-old has already been snapped for big money by PSG and rumour mill has linked him with Real Madrid, among others, for transfers going towards the $200 million category. He played a key role in France’s World Cup win and even more by donating his match fees and bonus to charity.

On this month’s international cover of TIME magazine, former Monaco man elaborated on why he decided to make the selfless gesture to disabled and sick children. In the interview, he was asked to explain the reason behind the decision to donate money to charity. He said, “I did not need to be paid. I was there to defend the colors of the country. Also, I earn enough money—a lot of money. So I think it is important to help those who are in need. A lot of people are suffering, a lot of people have diseases.”

“For people like us, giving a helping hand to people is not a big thing. It doesn’t change my life, but it changes theirs. And if it can change theirs, it is a great pleasure.”

“I gave the money to the charity where I am a sponsor [Mbappé sponsors the French charity Premiers de Cordée] because being handicapped is something difficult. Showing them that they can do sports like everyone it is something close to my heart.”

Out now: My @TIME international cover interview on @KMbappe. I asked Mbappé how he’s handling mega-fame, at 19. He tells me he clings to home truths from mom, says the key is “respect, humility, lucidity.” Merci Kylian et la famille Mbappé. pic.twitter.com/lbMSO0u5xH — Vivienne Walt (@vivwalt) 11 October 2018

Adjudged as the Best Young Player at the World Cup in Russia, Mbappe is a patron of the Premiers de Cordees association, a charity which looks to organise sports activities for children with disabilities.

