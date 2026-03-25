Kylian Mbappe ‘upset’ after Real Madrid medical staff cleared him to play after scanning wrong knee

On a day France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe said that his injured left knee has healed, a media report in France has made a damning claim that the footballer is upset with the medical staff of Real Madrid for a mistake in assessing the issue.

The report said that Real Madrid’s medical staff ran an MRI scan on his right knee, while Mbappe had actually injured his left knee in a game against Celta Vigo in December. Since the story was broken on the After Foot program on French broadcaster RMC, it has been corroborated by other organisations like The Athletic.

Thanks to the injury, the French national team captain initially missed several matches in the following weeks. But he came back earlier than expected to play the Super Cup final on January 11 where he played on through injury. That exacerbated the injury as he was then sidelined for three-and-a-half weeks.

The report also pointed out that Real Madrid’s medical staff had examined Mbappe’s knee and declared him fit. The severity of the injury in his left knee was later confirmed when Mbappe underwent a second check up in Paris.

“There was a lot of frustration, a lot of anger, and then also some anxiety at one point. I had reached a stage where I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I didn’t go through that period in the best way. I wasn’t the happiest player in the world. But I’m happy now because it’s truly behind me. It’s all gone,” Mbappe told French media late Monday at a promotional event.

“I wanted to be very cautious so as not to come back too quickly and risk a relapse or pick up another injury elsewhere,” he said. “I wasn’t afraid of reinjuring my knee, but of getting hurt somewhere else, because after four or five weeks without playing, you have to get all the other muscles going again. That’s why I took my time.”

Mbappe also lashed out at the “baseless” information that circulated during his absence.

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“A lot of people gave a diagnosis, even though until not very long ago I didn’t have one myself,” Mbappe said. “From that point on it was easy to say that everything being said was wrong. I heard a lot of things — surgery, that I might not play again, that I wouldn’t be able to play in the World Cup. It was all completely baseless.”