scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe to miss Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury

"After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps," PSG said.

Mbappe during a warm up session for PSG. (Courtesy: AP)

Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will be out for three weeks after sustaining a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday, ruling him out of the first leg of their Champions league tie against Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old limped off during the first half of PSG’s 3-1 win at Montpellier on Wednesday.

PSG are due to play five matches from Feb. 4-19, with the France international set to miss the Bayern clash as well as their French Cup last-16 game against Olympique de Marseille.

“After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps,” PSG said.

Defender Sergio Ramos was also substituted during Wednesday’s match with adductor discomfort, but he will undergo further tests on Thursday to determine the extent of his injury.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...
Chhattisgarh: How mohalla classes and online sessions helped students tid...

PSG stretched their Ligue 1 lead to five points on Wednesday and will next host Toulouse on Saturday. (

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 21:44 IST
Next Story

Try Jamie Oliver’s vegan shepherd’s pie for dinner today

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
close