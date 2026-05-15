Kylian Mbappe’s stunning claim: ‘I’m the 4th-choice striker at Real Madrid now’

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe looks out from the bench prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Oviedo in Madrid. (AP Photo)

Kylian Mbappe endured another rough night for Real Madrid after he was booed while making a substitute appearance in the 2-0 victory over Oviedo on Thursday. The Frenchman then made the stunning claim that Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa told him that he is the team’s fourth-choice striker, a claim that was instantly rubbished by the Spaniard.

Mbappe is still not fully recovered from a left hamstring injury but claimed after the win over Oviedo that he was ready to play from the start.

“I’m 100% fine. I didn’t play because the coach told me I’m the fourth striker in the squad behind (Franco) Mastantuono, Vini (Vinícius Júnior) and Gonzalo (García). I accept it,” Mbappe said. “I was ready to start, it was his decision. You can’t be angry with the coach, you always have to respect the opinion of the coach. I’ll keep working hard and wait to be the starter.”