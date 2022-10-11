scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Kylian Mbappe seeking a move away from PSG in January: Reports

The Frenchman is reportedly unhappy that some promises that were made to him after he signed a three-year contract extension in the summer - that made him the highest-paid footballer in the world - have not been met.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Champions League soccer match Group H against Juventus at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Despite having agreed terms with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe performed a sensational u-turn by signing a bumper new contract that runs until 2025 with his current club Paris Saint-Germain. However, reports emerged on Tuesday that the French striker is now seeking a move away from the club as early as January.

ESPN have reported that Mbappe has been unhappy during the season so far and that the club have not lived up to the promises made to him by president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and manager Christophe Galtier.

One of these promises includes playing alongside a second striker in the pivot, a difficult task with the Parisian outfit’s star-studded attacking trio including Neymar and Lionel Messi. They also told the 23-year-old they will be signing a new centre-back and failed to do so, and his relationship with Neymar has also reportedly been deteriorating this year.

Mbappe apparently took a dig at Galtier and his system in an Instagram story he later deleted following the side’s 0-0 draw against Reims, posting #pivotgang with an image of him during the game.

Galtier addressed Mbappe’s uneasiness with the system following the match.

“These are discussions that we often have with Kylian. I exchange a lot with him to try to reassure him… We are very sensitive to his remarks and his thoughts because he’s a very important player,” he said per Reuters.

Mbappe’s approximate annual earnings of $128 million through his latest PSG contract have put him on top of Forbes’ list of the highest-paid footballers in the world, making him the first player in eight years to pip both Messi and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo for the top spot.

Spanish publication MARCA are reporting that despite having negotiated with him earlier, Real Madrid are not in the race to sign the Frenchman at the moment, with the relationship between club president Florentino Perez and Al-Khelaifi due to this summer’s u-turn as well as opposing views on the Super League.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:44:12 pm
