Kylian Mbappe scripts record, becomes PSG’s all-time leading goal scorer

French superstar Kylian Mbappe on Sunday surpassed Edison Cavani to become Paris Saint Germain’s all time leading goal scorer with 201 after his extra time strike against Nantes in Ligue One.

In the 90+2 minutes, Mbappe was fed the ball inside the Nantes box and heused his strength to hold off the defender on his shoulder, took a turn and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Alban Lafort to write his name in PSG’s history books.

PSG, who travel to Bayern Munich next week hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League last 16, were 2-0 up after 17 minutes following goals by Lionel Messi and Jaouen Hadjam’s own goal, only for the Canaries to level before the break thanks to Ludovic Blas and Ignatius Ganago.

Christophe Galtier’s side, however, wrapped up all three points after Danilo’s goal around the hour mark and Mbappe’s last-gasp strike, which put them on 63 points from 26 games.

PSG got off to a dream start as Messi opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a left-footed volley form Fabian Ruiz’s cross.

Five minutes later, Alban Lafont parried Nuno Mendes’s attempt into the path of Hadjam who, under pressure from Nordi Mukiele, bundled the ball into his own net to give PSG a 2-0 advantage.

In the 31st minute, however, Blas whipped a fine shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma to reduce the arrears, seven minutes before Ganago deflected a corner past the Italian keeper to level the contest.

But 15 minutes into the second half, ordered was restored as Danilo headed home from Mbappe’s cross before the France forward netted his record goal with a left-footed effort from inside the box.

It was not such a fine evening for PSG, however, as Mukiele was substituted with a heel problem before centre back Marquinhos headed back to the dressing room in the 75th minute with what appeared to be a lower back problem.