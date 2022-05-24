scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Kylian Mbappe says he spoke with Liverpool before signing PSG extension

Mbappe had been widely tipped to join Real Madrid this summer but stunned the Spanish champions by signing a contract extension until 2025 with PSG last week.

May 24, 2022 9:45:35 am
Kylian MbappeJuergen Klopp said earlier this month that Liverpool were interested in Mbappe and the player said there had been some contact. (Reuters/FILE)

Kylian Mbappe said Liverpool were one of the clubs he spoke to before deciding to extend his stay at Paris St Germain, and that he had also met with the Premier League side in 2017 when he was still at Monaco.

Juergen Klopp said earlier this month that Liverpool were interested in Mbappe and the player said there had been some contact.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much,” Mbappe told the Daily Telegraph. “I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you will have to ask her.

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club. Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris St Germain in the end.”

Liverpool and Real will meet in Paris on May 28 in the Champions League final.

