My future has not yet been decided: Mbappe after masterclass against Madrid

Paris Saint Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has been the talk of the town ever since he burst into the scene for Monaco back in the 2016-17 season where he helped them win the French league. Since then, not a single transfer window has passed without rumours and speculations about where he would end up next, with Real Madrid being the most likely destination.

Mbappe himself has never hidden the fact that he idolizes Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo and would want to follow in his footsteps which fanned more fire to the “Mbappe to Real Madrid” news mill.

On Wednesday, however, Mbappe did not look a wee bit distracted before putting the ball in the Los Blancos’ net in a crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie between PSG and Real Madrid. That proved to be the only goal in the match, putting PSG in an advantageous position heading into the second leg in March.

According to sports journalist Fabrizio Romano’s tweet after the match, Mbappe had put all speculations about his future aside for the time being in order to concentrate on being a PSG player.

Kylian Mbappé: "People talk about me and my future, it's normal – but as a player for Paris Saint-Germain I will give everything I have". "I can confirm that my future has not yet been decided – and this game with Real Madrid will not change anything", he added.

It may be mentioned here that during the January transfer window, the Bild had reported that Mbappe was off to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window as a free transfer but from Romano’s tweet it’s clear that Mbappe has dismissed it, even if for the time being.

Kylian Mbappe has agreed to sign with Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, according to Bild

According to a report from the Sun who themselves quotes Canal+ TV channel, Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al Khelaifi admitted that the French giants have ‘almost no relationship’ with Real Madrid after their Kylian Mbappe pursuit.