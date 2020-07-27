scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 27, 2020
Top News

Kylian Mbappe to miss PSG’s Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury

Kylian Mbappe will miss PSG’s Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta in Lisbon on August 12 after suffering an injury in the Coupe de France final on Friday.

By: Reuters | Published: July 27, 2020 10:47:28 pm
Kylian Mbappe, Kylian Mbappe PSG, Kylian Mbappe goals, PSG vs Djijon, PSG beat Dijon, football news Kylian Mbappe in action. (Source: Reuters)

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks after he suffered an ankle injury in Friday’s French Cup final win over St Etienne, the Ligue 1 champions said on Monday.

It means Mbappe will miss PSG’s Champions League quarter-final against Italian side Atalanta in Lisbon on Aug. 12.

“The results of today’s scan confirmed an ankle sprain with damage to the external ligament. The player is expected to be sidelined for approximately three weeks,” PSG said in a statement.

A rough tackle from Loic Perrin saw the St Etienne defender catch Mbappe on the ankle and the 21-year-old collapsed on the pitch in pain before being substituted.

Perrin was sent off for the challenge as PSG won 1-0.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Machester United vs Leicester City, Premier League final
Premier League final day: Man United, Chelsea seal UCL berth; Kevin de Bruyne, Jamie Vardy break records
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 27: Latest News