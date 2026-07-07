Mbappe slams Paraguay senator over racist comments after FIFA World Cup match

Kylian Mbappe slammed Celeste Amarilla, a Paraguayan senator of the Liberal Radical Party, because of the racist remarks she had made after Paraguay lost to the Les Blues in the World Cup Round of 16. (AP)

France superstar Kylian Mbappe slammed Celeste Amarilla, a Paraguayan senator of the Liberal Radical Party, because of the racist remarks she had made after Paraguay lost to the Les Blues in the World Cup Round of 16. Mbappe called Amarilla a “despicable woman” who was “unworthy” of serving in Paraguay’s Congress.

“Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition. Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country. I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world,” Mbappe wrote on his X account.