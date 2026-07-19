Mbappe pips Messi in Golden Boot race, all-time leading World Cup scorers’ list

Kylian Mbappe created history on Saturday in the World Cup third-place match vs England when he scored a brace which helped him overtake Argentine legend Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race as well as the all-time leading World Cup goal-scorers list. Mbappe now has 10 goals in the 2026 World Cup, two more than Messi while he also has a total of 22 goals in the tournament’s history, one more than Messi’s 21.
The Argentine icon will have a chance to overtake the French superstar on Sunday on both lists as he lines up to take on Spain in the World Cup final at the Metlife Stadium but for now, Mbappe rules the roost. He had scored eight goals to win the Golden Boot four years ago in Qatar, where France lost to Messi and Argentina in a penalty shootout in the final.
Mbappe, however, couldn’t power his team to the bronze medal with France going down 4-6 to England as the Three Lions claimed third place at the World Cup.
9 – Kylian Mbappé a inscrit neuf buts dans cette Coupe du Monde 2026, record pour un joueur sur une même édition du Mondial au 21e siècle.
Le dernier joueur à avoir autant marqué sur une même CdM est Gerd Müller en 1970 (10).
Réveil. pic.twitter.com/xB9dwZbeKR
— OptaJean (@OptaJean) July 18, 2026
Bukayo Saka had goals in the 37th minute and first-half stoppage time, then added his third on a penalty in the 87th for his second career hat-trick with England. The Three Lions also got goals from Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa to build a 4-0 halftime lead and secure their best finish in a World Cup since winning their only title in 1966.
England’s Jude Bellingham capped the scoring in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time with his seventh goal of the tournament. Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also scored for France.
Michael Olise has a World Cup record of seven assists, ahead of Pele’s six in 1970. France recovered from a shambolic start after outgoing coach Didier Deschamps brought in Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Digne to reinforce a disoriented back four. Deschamps leaves France after 185 matches.