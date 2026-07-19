Mbappe pips Messi in Golden Boot race, all-time leading World Cup scorers’ list

France's Kylian Mbappe (10) celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens, Fla., Saturday, July 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kylian Mbappe created history on Saturday in the World Cup third-place match vs England when he scored a brace which helped him overtake Argentine legend Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race as well as the all-time leading World Cup goal-scorers list. Mbappe now has 10 goals in the 2026 World Cup, two more than Messi while he also has a total of 22 goals in the tournament’s history, one more than Messi’s 21.

The Argentine icon will have a chance to overtake the French superstar on Sunday on both lists as he lines up to take on Spain in the World Cup final at the Metlife Stadium but for now, Mbappe rules the roost. He had scored eight goals to win the Golden Boot four years ago in Qatar, where France lost to Messi and Argentina in a penalty shootout in the final.