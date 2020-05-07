Kylian Mbappe gets Ligue 1 top scorer award ahead of Wissam Ben Yedder

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal (Source: Reuters) PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal (Source: Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has been declared the Ligue 1’s top scorer this season, because he finished with more goals from open play than Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder.

Both had 18 goals when the season was interrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was cancelled last week with 10 matches remaining and runaway leaders PSG was declared champions.

Ligue 1 ratified its decision Thursday because the 21-year-old Mbappe — last season’s top scorer with 33 — got his goals in open play while three of Ben Yedder’s were from penalty kicks.

PSG winger Angel Di Maria finished as the season’s best creator with 14 assists.

