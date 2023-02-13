scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe in PSG’s squad for Bayern Champions League clash

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday for their fourth defeat of the year in all competitions.

The France forward, who had initially been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained on Feb. 1, was on the pitch with his team mates on Sunday and Monday.

Kylian Mbappe was included in Paris St Germain’s squad for Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes after taking part in training in the last two sessions.

The France forward, who had initially been ruled out for three weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained on Feb. 1, was on the pitch with his team mates on Sunday and Monday.

Coach Christophe Galtier on Saturday said he would take ‘zero risk’ with Mbappe.

Lionel Messi and influential midfielder Marco Verratti are also back from injury.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 13, 2023: Know about Appointment to various Constituti...
UPSC Key- February 13, 2023: Know about Appointment to various Constituti...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits

PSG have been in poor form recently, losing 3-1 at Monaco in Ligue 1 on Saturday for their fourth defeat of the year in all competitions.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:54 IST
Next Story

Caught on video: Truck driver drags car for 200 metres in Meerut; held

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
close