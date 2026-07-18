‘We should have offered you better ending’: Mbappe’s farewell post to Deschamps

France captain Kylian Mbappe posted a farewell note to outgoing national team coach Didier Deschamps ahead of their third place play-off match vs England on Saturday. Deschamps had already announced that he’ll step down as France coach after the World Cup with Zinedine Zidane expected to take the reins after him.

“Today is your last dance. You who gave us so much. We should have offered you a better ending, but we failed. Putting words to what you brought over 14 years is very difficult, so major an actor were you in the revival of this team. People haven’t always known how to appreciate your greatness, but time and history will take care of that,” Mbappe posted on X.