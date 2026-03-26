Kylian Mbappe dismisses reports of Real Madrid diagnosing the wrong knee

Kylian Mbappe has denied reports stating that his club Real Madrid had examined the wrong knee late last year which led to the France forward’s injury getting aggravated. The news had been first reported on the football show ‘After Foot’ on French broadcaster RMC Sport in which it was stated that the medical staff at the club had initially scanned his right knee instead of the left one.
“The report that said that they (examined) the wrong knee is false,” Mbappé said at a press conference ahead of France’s World Cup warmup against Brazil.“I am maybe responsible indirectly for this situation, because when you don’t communicate on what’s happening, it opens doors to others’ interpretations.”
The report had said that Real Madrid’s medical staff ran an MRI scan on his right knee, while Mbappe had actually injured his left knee in a game against Celta Vigo in December. Since the story broke, it has been corroborated by other organisations like The Athletic.
The report also pointed out that Real Madrid’s medical staff had examined Mbappe’s knee and declared him fit. The severity of the injury in his left knee was later confirmed when Mbappe underwent a second check up in Paris.
Mbappe said he has “very clear communication” with Real Madrid. The 27-year-old said on Monday in Paris that his knee feels fine. He was used as a substitute in Real Madrid’s last two matches as he works his way back into form.
“There was a lot of frustration, a lot of anger, and then also some anxiety at one point,” Mbappé told French media late Monday at a promotional event. “I had reached a stage where I didn’t know what was wrong with me. I didn’t go through that period in the best way. I wasn’t the happiest player in the world. But I’m happy now because it’s truly behind me. It’s all gone.” France play Brazil in Foxborough. They then face Colombia on Sunday in Landover.