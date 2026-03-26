Kylian Mbappe dismisses reports of Real Madrid diagnosing the wrong knee

The report had said that Real Madrid’s medical staff ran an MRI scan on his right knee, while Mbappe had actually injured his left knee in a game against Celta Vigo in December (AP Photo)

Kylian Mbappe has denied reports stating that his club Real Madrid had examined the wrong knee late last year which led to the France forward’s injury getting aggravated. The news had been first reported on the football show ‘After Foot’ on French broadcaster RMC Sport in which it was stated that the medical staff at the club had initially scanned his right knee instead of the left one.

“The report that said that they (examined) the wrong knee is false,” Mbappé said at a press conference ahead of France’s World Cup warmup against Brazil.“I am maybe responsible indirectly for this situation, because when you don’t communicate on what’s happening, it opens doors to others’ interpretations.”