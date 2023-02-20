Kylian Mbappe denies ‘eat well and sleep well’ remarks were aimed at Neymar

For months there has been speculations that PSG duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are not on the same page.

Following their loss against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League, Mbappe has taken a sly dig on his teammate, saying “eat well and sleep well.”

Hours later, Neymar was spotted at a poker tournament and then went to McDonald’s in an apparent defiance of his teammates warning.

However, Mbappe has denied claims he was having a dig at Neymar after their loss to Bayern Munich.

“I saw people talking about Ney, about what happened. It wasn’t a dig against Neymar. In the situation, a dig is the last thing we need. It really was a piece of advice for everyone. Because, like I said, when we have everyone available, as was the case at the start of the match, the opposition can be worried,” Mbappe

Mbappe and Neymar were on the scoresheet against Lille, with Lionel Messi netting a stoppage-time winner for PSG. However, there was some concerning news for the Ligue 1 leaders after Neymar was taken off the pitch on a stretcher following an ankle injury.

” I hope Ney comes back quickly because he’s a vital player for us,” says Mbappe.

Advertisement

PSG confirmed that the forward has undergone further testing on the issue and has managed to avoid a fracture.

“Victim of a sprained ankle during the match against Lille, Neymar underwent an MRI today,” read the club statement.

“This does not reveal a fracture. A new ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours.”

Advertisement

Neymar has been in sensational form for PSG this season, with 18 goals and 17 assists in just 29 appearances in all competitions.