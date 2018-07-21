Kylian Mbappe better than Thierry Henry at 19, says Didier Deschamps

France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup. (Reuters) France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup. (Reuters)

France forward Kylian Mbappe announced himself on the international stage at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia. The 19-year was pivotal to Les Bleus’ Trophy-winning campaign and was adjudged as the Young Player fo the tournament. Speaking to reporters in France, coach Didier Deschamps insisted the teenager is better than how Thierry Henry was at his age.

In an interview to Le Parisien, Deschamps said, “He knows he does things others don’t. He’s intelligent, he listens. I tell him when he does things well, but so many people say that. I’m also there to tell him what’s not good, even if that represents only five percent of his game. He corrects it and he listens,” he said.

Deschamps further compared the player to Henry and said that Mbappe has already grown up as a player. “In 1998, David Trezeguet and Thierry Henry were his age but didn’t have the same role. Kylian is already grown up. I have played with very good players. I have also coached them. But him, it’s not only the quality. In terms of his age… With what he does now and what he should do in the future, I have always said, I’m very happy he’s French,” he said.

France won their second World Cup trophy after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final in Russia. Coach Deschamps became only the third individual in history to lift the trophy as both coach and player, only after Brazil’s Mario Zagallo and West Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer.

