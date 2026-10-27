Kylian Mbappe apologizes for controversial Mao Zedong comment

France and Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe issued an apology on Tuesday after landing in hot water after he was dropped by a string of Chinese brands following a backlash to his alleged comments about a meme featuring an image resembling China’s late leader Mao Zedong.

“During a recent interview, I reacted to an image of myself. My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world. I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry,” Mbappe posted on X.