Kyle Walker calls time on England career four caps short of century

Kyle Walker hung up his England boots on Tuesday, four matches shy of a landmark 100 caps, bringing the curtain down on a 14-year international career that saw him twice finish as a European Championship runner-up.

The 35-year-old right back announced his retirement from international football three months ahead of the World Cup, ending a journey that began with his debut in 2011 and included ⁠five ​major tournaments with the Three Lions.

The defender last pulled on an England shirt in a friendly against Senegal in June and was notably absent from recent squads for World Cup qualifiers despite playing 27 Premier ​League ​games for Burnley this season.