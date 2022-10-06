scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Kyle Walker in doubt for World Cup after groin surgery

The Manchester City player sustained the injury in the win 6-3 over Manchester United on Sunday. He was taken off the field in the 41st minute.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker, left, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

England defender Kyle Walker is in doubt for this year’s World Cup after undergoing groin surgery this week.

The Manchester City player sustained the injury in the win 6-3 over Manchester United on Sunday. He was taken off the field in the 41st minute.

“As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love,” Walker wrote on Twitter above a picture of himself in a hospital bed. “My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my team mates every day in any way I can.”

City said in a statement on Thursday that the surgery was “successful.”

The 32-year-old Walker had been a certainty for the England squad but coach Gareth Southgate now faces an anxious wait to see if the defender can recover in time to play in Qatar.

After the 5-0 Champions League win over Copenhagen on Wednesday, City manager Pep Guardiola said Walker faced a prolonged period out of action.

“It’s something abdominal and he will be a while out. I cannot say anything else,” Guardiola said. “Kyle will be out for a bit. We have to speak to the doctors. Hopefully he can get (back for the World Cup) like Kalvin (Phillips).

“I know how important the World Cup is for the players but honestly I don’t know right now.”

Walker was a key figure in England’s run to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of last year’s European Championship.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Advertisement

Southgate has plenty of options at the back in Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the loss of Walker would be a major blow to his World Cup preparations.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 06:35:17 pm
Next Story

The question at Vijayadashami rallies in Maharashtra: Who moved my Hindutva?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi declares 36th National Games open at dazzling ceremony
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 06: Latest News